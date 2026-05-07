ZIM and Hapag-Lloyd merger binding after shareholder approval

The board of directors of Israel's ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has reconfirmed that the merger agreement with German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is binding on both parties following shareholder approval on April 30.

In a statement, the company said it continues to support the transaction while engaging with regulatory authorities and the State of Israel to meet closing conditions.

Under the terms originally announced on February 16, Hapag-Lloyd would acquire ZIM for $35 per share in a deal valued at approximately $4.2 billion.