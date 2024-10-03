Workers’ union issues misleading claim of container shipping rates prompting strikes at US ports

The ILA confirmed the strike in an announcement on Monday, September 30, while at the same time claiming ocean container carriers are now charging US$30,000 per container in a "whopping increase from US$6,000 just a few weeks ago".

Xeneta data – which is based on more than 450 million crowdsourced datapoints – shows the ILA claim is misleading. Average spot rates on the major fronthaul from the Far East to US East Coast stand at around US$7,000 per 40-foot container (FEU) on Tuesday, October 1. While average spot rates from North Europe to the US East Coast have increased 50 per cent since the end of August, they are still only US$2,800 per FEU.