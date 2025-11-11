Wan Hai Lines posts $660m nine-month profit in 2025

Taiwan-based container carrier Wan Hai Lines has reported a net profit of NT$21.45 billion ($660 million) for the first nine months of 2025. The consolidated financial report was approved by the company's board and audit committee on November 11, 2025.

From January to September 2025, the company recorded revenue of NT$106.97 billion and operating income of NT$26.89 billion, resulting in earnings per share of NT$7.64. As of the end of the third quarter, total assets stood at NT$395.87 billion, with liabilities of NT$137.41 billion and equity attributable to the parent company’s owners of NT$258.05 billion.