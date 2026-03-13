VESSEL REVIEW | Zhejiang Port Inland River 060 – Electric container vessel for operation in China's Zhejiang province

A new inland container vessel has been handed over to Chinese shipping company Zhejiang Port Inland Shipping.

Built by Jiaxing Zhejiang North Shipyard, Zhejiang Port Inland River 060 (浙港内河060; Zhegang Neihe 060) is notable for being the first 64TEU fully electric inland container vessel to be operated in Zhejiang province.

Electric propulsion configured for heavy-duty daily use

The vessel features a fully electric propulsion system with a 3,871kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack providing the only power source for the two 240kW water-cooled permanent magnet motors.