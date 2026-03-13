VESSEL REVIEW | Zhejiang Port Inland River 060 – Electric container vessel for operation in China's Zhejiang province
A new inland container vessel has been handed over to Chinese shipping company Zhejiang Port Inland Shipping.
Built by Jiaxing Zhejiang North Shipyard, Zhejiang Port Inland River 060 (浙港内河060; Zhegang Neihe 060) is notable for being the first 64TEU fully electric inland container vessel to be operated in Zhejiang province.
Electric propulsion configured for heavy-duty daily use
The vessel features a fully electric propulsion system with a 3,871kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack providing the only power source for the two 240kW water-cooled permanent magnet motors.
Fitted with efficiency-enhancing features
A single full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to sail up to 300 kilometres (190 miles).
A dual streamlined rudder helps reduce energy loss of the propeller hub vortex. The optimised hull and anti-vortex fins fitted behind the propeller meanwhile reduce surface resistance, allowing the ship to consume less power over the same sailing distances.
Zhejiang Port Inland River 060 will be operated on the Yangtze River Delta in northern Zhejiang province and along the Huzhou Changxing-Jiaxing Zhapu inland navigation route that spans 170 kilometres (110 miles) and has four battery charging stations at regular intervals.