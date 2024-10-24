VESSEL REVIEW | Zhegang Neihe 002 – Chinese inland boxship fitted with remote navigation technology

Development of the vessel was undertaken jointly by the Zhejiang Seaport Group, Zhejiang Port Inland River Logistics, the Zhejiang Provincial Transportation Research Institute, and the Wuhan University of Technology.

Classed by China Classification Society and built by Huzhou Port Shipbuilding, the vessel is being operated as part of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Science and Technology research project that will demonstrate the application of key technologies for enhanced navigation of inland containerships in a ship-to-shore collaborative environment (as well as introduce a lower-emission alternative to traditional crewed ships for inland container transport). The newbuild is therefore the first intelligent inland containership to be acquired by the Zhejiang Seaport Group.