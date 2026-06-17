VESSEL REVIEW | Tangier Maersk – Dual-fuel mid-size containership to serve US-East Asia trade

Maersk has taken delivery of Tangier Mærsk, the first vessel in a new series of six ships that the company has classified as mid‑size vessels.

Later this year, an additional four ships will be delivered, with the final vessel scheduled for early 2027.

Built by the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group of China and delivered three months ahead of schedule, Tangier Mærsk has an LOA of 273.99 metres (898.92 feet), a moulded beam of 45.67 metres (149.8 feet), a maximum draught of six metres (20 feet), a moulded depth of 24.2 metres (79.4 feet), a deadweight of 114,293, and a total nominal capacity of 9,000 TEUs.