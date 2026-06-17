VESSEL REVIEW | Tangier Maersk – Dual-fuel mid-size containership to serve US-East Asia trade
Maersk has taken delivery of Tangier Mærsk, the first vessel in a new series of six ships that the company has classified as mid‑size vessels.
Later this year, an additional four ships will be delivered, with the final vessel scheduled for early 2027.
Built by the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group of China and delivered three months ahead of schedule, Tangier Mærsk has an LOA of 273.99 metres (898.92 feet), a moulded beam of 45.67 metres (149.8 feet), a maximum draught of six metres (20 feet), a moulded depth of 24.2 metres (79.4 feet), a deadweight of 114,293, and a total nominal capacity of 9,000 TEUs.
Methanol propulsion for lower emissions
As a mid-size vessel, she is capable of operating on both regional and trans-Pacific routes. She can also serve a greater range of ports compared to ultra-large containerships (ULCS) due to her shallower draught while still boasting a capacity approaching that of a ULCS.
As with the company’s earlier container vessel Ane Mærsk, power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can operate on methanol as well as conventional fuel oil in line with Maersk’s goal of lowering the greenhouse gas emissions of its fleet.
Efficiency-enhancing features
The ship’s hull is painted in Hempel’s specialised silicone coating, which was developed to help reduce friction and thus improve fuel efficiency.
The Lloyd’s Register-classed Tangier Mærsk sails under the Danish flag and has already begun operating on Maersk’s service that connects East Asia with the US Gulf Coast via the Panama Canal.