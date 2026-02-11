VESSEL REVIEW | Suigang Electric Navigation 01 – Electric containership to be deployed on inland routes in southern China
China’s Guangdong Yuexin Offshore Technology recently handed over a new electric container vessel for operation in both inland and coastal waters.
Suigang Electric Navigation 01 (穗港电航01; Suigang Dianhang 01) is the first all-electric container ship in operation in southern China as well as the largest Chinese all-electric container ship capable of inland navigation.
The vessel's initial area of operations will encompass the Pearl River and the Greater Bay Area that sits between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.
Optimised for feeder routes
The newbuild has an LOA of 69.9 metres (229 feet), a beam of 19 metres (62 feet), a depth of 5.7 metres (19 feet), and a capacity of 240 TEUs.
The ship is powered by three containerised battery banks with a total rated capacity of 5,997 kWh.
The option to incorporate swappable battery banks was selected since it would ensure faster turnarounds and a reduced need for dedicated jetty infrastructure compared to installing energy storage systems that are charged via shore connection.
Intelligent system for improved safety regardless of sailing conditions
An intelligent power distribution system will automatically adjust the output according to working conditions, ensuring adequate power supply while reducing energy consumption.
It is expected that the ship’s operation will save more than CNY1.2 million (US$170,000) in costs each year.
Suigang Electric Navigation 01 was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements including the intelligent navigation, intelligent integration platform, intelligent engine room and battery-powered ship notations.