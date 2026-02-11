VESSEL REVIEW | Suigang Electric Navigation 01 – Electric containership to be deployed on inland routes in southern China

China’s Guangdong Yuexin Offshore Technology recently handed over a new electric container vessel for operation in both inland and coastal waters.

Suigang Electric Navigation 01 (穗港电航01; Suigang Dianhang 01) is the first all-electric container ship in operation in southern China as well as the largest Chinese all-electric container ship capable of inland navigation.

The vessel's initial area of operations will encompass the Pearl River and the Greater Bay Area that sits between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.