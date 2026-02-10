VESSEL REVIEW | Qingdian 001 – Battery-powered containership for operation in China's inland waters
China’s Huzhou Port Shipbuilding recently handed over a new container vessel to local shipowner the Zhejiang Erqing Group.
Qingdian 001 (青电001) was built for operation in inland waters and with an all-electric propulsion system ideal for use in sensitive waters near residential communities.
The newbuild has an LOA of 64.9 metres (213 feet), a beam of 12.6 metres (41.3 feet), a depth of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a capacity of 64 TEUs, and two containerised lithium battery banks with a combined capacity of 3,860 kWh. The batteries supply power to two azimuthing propellers.
Intelligent systems for safer river navigation
The batteries can be fully charged within two and a half hours and a single full charge will enable the vessel to sail up to 240 kilometres (150 miles), though it can reach a maximum speed of just over 6.4 knots if needed.
The vessel boasts a Guorui Technology intelligent navigation system that can provide the crew with comprehensive environmental perception; information integration; auxiliary decision-making; visual enhancement permitting safe navigation during nighttime; and a 360-degree view function that allows the crew to see all around the ship without leaving the bridge during berthing/unberthing and navigation in busy waters.
Remote monitoring to help improve operating efficiency
Equipped with a smart ship service platform, Qingdian 001 can obtain and transmit data on her operating parameters in real time. This allows personnel at a shore control centre to monitor the vessel’s operation and to inform the crew if any issues related to the operation need to be addressed.
Qingdian 001 was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements including those under the “N” intelligent navigation notation.
The ship will be operated in northern Zhejiang province, particularly along the Huzhou Changxing-Jiaxing Zhapu inland navigation route that spans 170 kilometres (110 miles) and has four battery charging stations at regular intervals.