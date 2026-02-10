VESSEL REVIEW | Qingdian 001 – Battery-powered containership for operation in China's inland waters

China’s Huzhou Port Shipbuilding recently handed over a new container vessel to local shipowner the Zhejiang Erqing Group.

Qingdian 001 (青电001) was built for operation in inland waters and with an all-electric propulsion system ideal for use in sensitive waters near residential communities.

The newbuild has an LOA of 64.9 metres (213 feet), a beam of 12.6 metres (41.3 feet), a depth of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a capacity of 64 TEUs, and two containerised lithium battery banks with a combined capacity of 3,860 kWh. The batteries supply power to two azimuthing propellers.