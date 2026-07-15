VESSEL REVIEW | OOCL Wisdom – Methanol dual-fuel containership to serve Asia-Europe routes
Chinese shipbuilder Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) recently handed over a new container vessel to Hong Kong-based shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).
OOCL Wisdom is notable for being OOCL’s first methanol dual‑fuel container vessel. She is also the first of a series of seven vessels.
The owner said that, with a maximum capacity of 24,168 TEUs, OOCL Wisdom is currently the world's largest methanol dual‑fuel container vessel. All main engines, auxiliary engines and boilers are equipped with dual‑fuel systems that can be powered by, and easily switch between, methanol and conventional fuel oil.
Large capacity coupled with advanced monitoring systems
OOCL Wisdom has an LOA of 399.99 metres (1,312 feet), a moulded beam of 61.3 metres (201 feet), a draught of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a moulded depth of 33.2 metres (109 feet), a deadweight of 225,000, and a gross tonnage of approximately 234,000. The dual-fuel propulsion can deliver a service speed of 22.7 knots.
When operating on methanol, the vessel will be able to generate 150,000 tons fewer CO2 emissions, while nearly eliminating SOx emissions and significantly cutting NOx emissions.
The vessel integrates advanced energy efficiency management, intelligent monitoring and safety assurance systems. The intelligent energy efficiency management system can automatically optimise speed and power based on sea conditions and deadweight. OOCL parent company COSCO Shipping said that, when paired with a permanent magnet shaft generator, the system can reduce both carbon emissions and operating costs.
The hull structural intelligent monitoring system can conduct 24/7 status checks and proactively predict areas of fatigue damage. A wireless intelligent monitoring and control system for reefer containers will automatically trigger alarms under abnormal conditions, ensuring greater reliability in cold chain transportation.
Enhanced safety features
Because methanol is flammable and toxic and has explosive qualities, NACKS built a comprehensive, multi-dimensional safety protection line spanning from fuel tank structural safety and gas dispersion analysis to high-pressure water monitors and CO2 fire extinguishing systems.
Gas concentration monitoring systems are installed in all key areas on board; once methanol concentration levels become abnormal, the system will immediately trigger an alarm and activate emergency response protocols.
The ship has fuel oil and freshwater capacities of 8,951 cubic metres (1.969 million gallons) and 1,045 cubic metres (230,000 gallons), respectively.
OOCL Wisdom was built in compliance with Hong Kong flag requirements as well as the class requirements of the American Bureau of Shipping, including those under the smart ship and cybersecurity notations.
The ship has already commenced operational sailings on OOCL’s Asia–Northern Europe loop and has even completed undergoing her first methanol bunkering during a call at the Port of Qingdao earlier this month.