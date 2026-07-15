VESSEL REVIEW | OOCL Wisdom – Methanol dual-fuel containership to serve Asia-Europe routes

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) recently handed over a new container vessel to Hong Kong-based shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

OOCL Wisdom is notable for being OOCL’s first methanol dual‑fuel container vessel. She is also the first of a series of seven vessels.

The owner said that, with a maximum capacity of 24,168 TEUs, OOCL Wisdom is currently the world's largest methanol dual‑fuel container vessel. All main engines, auxiliary engines and boilers are equipped with dual‑fuel systems that can be powered by, and easily switch between, methanol and conventional fuel oil.