VESSEL REVIEW | Mackenzie & Colorado – Norway's MPC Container Ships welcomes 5,500TEU newbuilds to fleet

Configured for low-emission navigation

Power for each ship is provided by one MAN-Hyundai 6G80ME-C10.5-HPSCR main engine with selective catalytic reduction technology to reduce NOx emissions.

Thanks to optimised hydrodynamics, the ships also boast hull designs that can help reduce fuel consumption by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional vessels.

The vessels are also designed for conversion to enable operations on methanol fuel. MPCC said use of green methanol can potentially deliver emissions reductions of as much as 90 per cent.