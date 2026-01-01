VESSEL REVIEW | Mackenzie & Colorado – Norway's MPC Container Ships welcomes 5,500TEU newbuilds to fleet
Norwegian transport company MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has taken delivery of two new mid-size feeder container vessels built by HJ Shipbuilding and Construction of South Korea.
Mackenzie and Colorado each have an LOA of 255 metres (837 feet), a beam of 37.3 metres (122 feet), a draught of 13.9 metres (45.6 feet), a depth of 22 metres (72 feet), a deadweight of 64,300, a gross tonnage of 52,228, and a capacity for 5,500 TEUs including up to 850 reefer containers.
Configured for low-emission navigation
Power for each ship is provided by one MAN-Hyundai 6G80ME-C10.5-HPSCR main engine with selective catalytic reduction technology to reduce NOx emissions.
Thanks to optimised hydrodynamics, the ships also boast hull designs that can help reduce fuel consumption by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional vessels.
The vessels are also designed for conversion to enable operations on methanol fuel. MPCC said use of green methanol can potentially deliver emissions reductions of as much as 90 per cent.
Layout optimised for enhanced feeder capacity
The electronics suite on each ship includes two radars and satellite communications equipment from Furuno.
The ships are not fitted with cranes, relying instead on shore-based infrastructure for loading and unloading. This results in additional space for containers.
Both Mackenzie and Colorado are classed by DNV and sail under the Portuguese flag.
The ships are currently serving seven-year charters with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.