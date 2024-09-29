VESSEL REVIEW | Eco Maestro – X-Press Feeders deploys methanol-fuelled boxship quartet on European routes

Eco Maestro, Eco Levant, Eco Ponente, and Eco Zephyr are among 14 dual-fuel vessels X-Press Feeders has on order. The company plans to deploy these vessels mostly on routes in Europe, creating Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol.

The initiative coincides with the EU’s upcoming implementation of an emissions trading scheme (ETS) for maritime shipping. Fuel EU Maritime regulations starting in January 2025 will also mandate the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity on energy used on board ships.