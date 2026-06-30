US tariff fears spark early holiday imports and higher shipping rates

US retailers have brought forward orders from China by four-to-six weeks to secure their inventories for Black Friday and Christmas holiday sales before expected tariff hikes later this year, shipping executives said.

US President Donald Trump's visit to China last month has preserved the detente between the world's two largest powers, but uncertainty remains high. A universal 10 per cent US tariff imposed by Washington in February, after the Supreme Court declared some earlier tariffs illegal, expires on July 24, but it is widely expected to be replaced with higher levies.

The US Trade Representative has proposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on imports from China and elsewhere following an investigation into forced labour, which Beijing denies, with a final decision expected in coming months.

"There is an expectation that tariffs could be raised again, or restored to previous levels, so everyone is rushing to get goods in before that happens," said Tony Meng, a China-based senior sales manager at shipping firm XPD Global.