US Federal Maritime Commission seeks additional information on proposed container shipping alliance

A global operational alliance between two of the world’s largest container shipping companies will not go into effect this week because more information is needed by the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to determine the potential competitive impacts of the arrangement.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd and Hapag-Lloyd filed the Gemini Cooperation Agreement at the FMC on May 31, 2024. The agreement would allow these companies to share vessels in the trades between the United States and Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Agreements become effective 45 days after filing unless the commission issues a Request for Additional Information (RFAI), as it is doing here.