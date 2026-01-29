US Federal Maritime Commission assesses over $22m in civil penalties to be paid by MSC

BEIC’s investigation alleged that MSC violated the Shipping Act of 1984 over the course of several years.

The first violation, which occurred during the period of 2018-2020, related to MSC’s billing of customs agents as “notify parties” for demurrage and detention charges (late fees) through the “merchant clause” found in its bills of lading, even though such parties were not involved in moving the cargo.

The FMC affirmed the initial decision of the administrative law judge (ALJ) that MSC’s use of its “merchant clause” violated 46 U.S.C. § 41102(c). The assessed civil penalties for these violations totaled US$65,000.