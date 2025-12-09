US container imports fall in November on China demand slump

US container imports fell 7.8 per cent in November from the year earlier, due to soft demand for goods from China and one less day in the Thanksgiving holiday month, supply chain technology provider Descartes Systems Group said on Tuesday.

Seaports handled 2,183,048 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of imports in November, in line with normal seasonal drops. Still, it was the fourth-strongest November on record - trailing 2020, 2021 and 2024 - despite trade policy and economic uncertainty.