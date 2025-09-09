US container imports climb in August despite tariff uncertainty

US imports of containerized goods rose 1.6 per cent year-over-year in August, even as volume from China and other key suppliers tumbled amid uncertainty over US trade policy, supply chain technology provider Descartes said on Tuesday.
US seaports handled 2.5 million 20-foot equivalent units of cargo last month, down from a near-record 2.6 million TEU in July.
As of August, imports were tracking 3.3 per cent ahead of last year.
Imports from China, the world's second-largest economy and a vital US trading partner, accounted for 869,523 of all TEU in August, or about 35 per cent of total volume.
China volume was down 10.8 per cent from a year earlier, driven by declines in aluminum products, apparel and footwear, Descartes data showed.
Goods from most countries are subject to higher US tariffs under President Donald Trump, whose administration uses the import duties as a negotiating tool.
Containerised imports may have peaked in July, according to the leader of the busiest US seaport in Los Angeles.
The outlook for the remainder of 2025 is dimmed by the prospect of ongoing trade ructions, a domestic manufacturing contraction and worries that inflation-weary consumers will slash spending during the critical winter holiday season, industry officials said.
Changing tariff policies have sent shockwaves through global trade. Trade from China has fluctuated with tariff adjustments as rivals like Vietnam, India, Thailand and Indonesia picked up market share.
The US and China extended a truce on potentially punishing tariffs until November, providing some short-term stability for the industry.
But Trump recently slapped 50 per cent tariffs on goods from India to discourage Russian oil purchases that fund the war in Ukraine. That move could affect apparel importers like Walmart, the number one container shipping customer.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)