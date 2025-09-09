US container imports climb in August despite tariff uncertainty

US imports of containerized goods rose 1.6 per cent year-over-year in August, even as volume from China and other key suppliers tumbled amid uncertainty over US trade policy, supply chain technology provider Descartes said on Tuesday.

US seaports handled 2.5 million 20-foot equivalent units of cargo last month, down from a near-record 2.6 million TEU in July.

As of August, imports were tracking 3.3 per cent ahead of last year.