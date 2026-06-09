US container import volumes surge in May ahead of proposed tariffs

US container import volumes jumped 11.5 per cent in May from a year earlier, after shipments from China rebounded following several months of softness, supply chain technology provider Descartes Systems Group said on Tuesday.

The increase was fuelled by retailers and manufacturers rushing to bring in goods ahead of a new round of proposed US tariffs and worries the US-Israeli war with Iran could lead to higher energy prices as well as shortages of goods and raw materials derived from crude oil, analysts and shippers said.

US seaports last month handled 2,428,758 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), the standard measure for container volume.