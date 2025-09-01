Universal Africa Lines launches new Caribbean shuttle service
Universal Africa Lines (UAL) has introduced a new fixed nine-day loop service linking Point Lisas in Trinidad and Tobago, Georgetown in Guyana, and Paramaribo in Suriname.
UAL said the new service was introduced in response to increasing demand for reliable multi-purpose shipping options in the Southern Caribbean.
The shuttle will be operated by the newly delivered UAL Transporter, a landing craft with a five-metre draught and a capacity of 387 TEUs.
UAL said the vessel is purpose-built for regional conditions, allowing access not only to major terminals but also to river ports at Georgetown and Paramaribo, where draught limitations often restrict larger tonnage.
The service is designed to handle a broad mix of cargoes including containers, vehicles, construction and mining equipment, pipes, fertiliser, and project cargo.
The service will be managed locally by UAL Trinidad with support from UAL's head office in the Netherlands.
UAL said it aims to strengthen regional connectivity and support long-term trade growth by linking the three markets on a single loop.