UK's Ellerman City Liners launches new Baltic short-sea service

London-based Ellerman City Liners has launched a new short-sea shipping service connecting the Baltics with the UK and the Benelux region.

The company's Baltic express (Baltex) service will operate on a fixed weekly rotation, calling at Riga in Latvia; Gdynia in Poland; Teesport and Tilbury in the UK; Rotterdam in the Netherlands; and Oslo in Norway.

Ellerman said the weekly service will offer a capacity of 1,160 TEUs per leg and will provide fast transshipment connections to Spain and Portugal via the Port of Tilbury.