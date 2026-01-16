UK's Ellerman City Liners launches new Baltic short-sea service

London-based Ellerman City Liners has launched a new short-sea shipping service connecting the Baltics with the UK and the Benelux region.
The company's Baltic express (Baltex) service will operate on a fixed weekly rotation, calling at Riga in Latvia; Gdynia in Poland; Teesport and Tilbury in the UK; Rotterdam in the Netherlands; and Oslo in Norway.
Ellerman said the weekly service will offer a capacity of 1,160 TEUs per leg and will provide fast transshipment connections to Spain and Portugal via the Port of Tilbury.
The new service will expand Ellerman's presence in the Baltics and strengthen its position in the Rotterdam-Oslo corridor.
Baltex is the latest addition to Ellerman's portfolio of short-sea services across Northern Europe, with six other lines running.
The company said the launch comes amid growing demand for reliable short-sea container capacity in the Baltic region and will offer shippers up to 50 per cent lower CO2 emissions compared to road transport alternatives.