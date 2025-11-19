UK-based Ellerman City Liners acquires Norway's Viasea Shipping

UK-based Ellerman City Liners, part of GB Global, has completed its acquisition of Viasea Shipping from ColliCare Holding.
Viasea is a Norwegian-owned shortsea operator that focuses on Northern Europe.
Viasea said the move unites two niche players in the shipping industry with the aim of delivering end-to-end shipping logistics solutions as one partnership.
Founded in 2016, Viasea operates on regular schedules between the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, and Lithuania. The company has offices in Moss, Rotterdam, Gdynia, Klaipeda, and Immingham.
"By combining Ellerman’s UK expertise with Viasea’s agile operational shortsea footprint and sustainable solutions, we’re building an extensive network that delivers speed, reliability, and greener solutions for customers across Europe," said Iain Liddell, Founder and Managing Director of GB Global.
"After nine years of continuous growth, it was the right step for Viasea to seek for a bigger environment," added Knut Sollund, CEO of ColliCare Holding. "Within the GB Global family, Viasea will have great opportunities to continue on the path of moving even more cargo from the roads over to the waterways."