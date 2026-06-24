UAE's AD Ports Group acquires additional stake in local feeder company

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has acquired an additional 30 per cent equity stake valued at AED1.1 billion (US$300 million) in Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping (GFS), raising its holding to 81 per cent.

In February 2024, the AD Ports Group acquired a 51 per cent stake in GFS, with a call option to increase its ownership by December 2026. The group has now exercised this call option at the same total enterprise value of AED3.67 billion (US$1 billion) set in 2024.

The acquisition will be funded through a mix of debt and asset monetisation transactions.