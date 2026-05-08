Trade uncertainty and conflict stall US container imports in April

US container imports dropped 5.5 per cent in April as importers contend with trade policy uncertainty and geopolitical risks, supply chain technology provider Descartes Systems Group said on Friday.

Containerised import volumes have been hit by shifting trade policies and Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital shipping corridor for energy supplies — following US-Israeli strikes on the country.

Import trends are seen as a measure of the health of the US economy — rising when the economy is strong and falling when the economy is weak.