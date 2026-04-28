Tharsis Ship Management secures EU funding for sea-river container vessel project

Netherlands-based Tharsis Ship Management has secured EU funding for a project that would cover the development, construction, and operational deployment of two sea-river container vessels.
The vessels will each feature a dedicated storage hold for 16 swappable ISO energy containers. These containers can house a range of alternative energy sources such as batteries, ammonia, or hydrogen.
The containers will be combined with wind-assisted propulsion units, hull air lubrication, triple-electric propulsion setups, and optimised hull designs for combining seagoing capabilities with the ability to navigate rivers during low-water periods.
Tharsis said the use of the containers will enable emission-free operations on the inland trajectory between the Netherlands and the UK, with efficient battery swaps at charging stations eliminating downtime.
The company said the use of the swappable energy containers at sea will be scaled up over the course of the operational period.
The open-top container hold on each ship will be optimised for 30- and 45-foot cargo containers and will have a capacity of up to 378 TEUs.