Tharsis Ship Management secures EU funding for sea-river container vessel project

Netherlands-based Tharsis Ship Management has secured EU funding for a project that would cover the development, construction, and operational deployment of two sea-river container vessels.

The vessels will each feature a dedicated storage hold for 16 swappable ISO energy containers. These containers can house a range of alternative energy sources such as batteries, ammonia, or hydrogen.

The containers will be combined with wind-assisted propulsion units, hull air lubrication, triple-electric propulsion setups, and optimised hull designs for combining seagoing capabilities with the ability to navigate rivers during low-water periods.