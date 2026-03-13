Taiwan's Yang Ming posts $548m profit in 2025

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation reported an after-tax profit of NT$17.1 billion ($548 million) for the 2025 fiscal year. The company highlighted that this result marked its sixth consecutive year of profitability.

Consolidated revenues reached NT$163.56 billion during the same period, with earnings per share recorded at NT$4.9 for the year. The board approved a cash dividend of NT$2 per share.

Market performance was influenced by adjustments in US trade policies and rising protectionism alongside ongoing supply chain restructuring. Geopolitical risks and tensions in the Middle East and the Red Sea led carriers to continue rerouting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.