Taiwan's Yang Ming posts $548m profit in 2025

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation reported an after-tax profit of NT$17.1 billion ($548 million) for the 2025 fiscal year. The company highlighted that this result marked its sixth consecutive year of profitability.
Consolidated revenues reached NT$163.56 billion during the same period, with earnings per share recorded at NT$4.9 for the year. The board approved a cash dividend of NT$2 per share.
Market performance was influenced by adjustments in US trade policies and rising protectionism alongside ongoing supply chain restructuring. Geopolitical risks and tensions in the Middle East and the Red Sea led carriers to continue rerouting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.
Port congestion in Europe and Asia further extended turnaround times while shipping lines adjusted sailing speeds to comply with international regulations. Yang Ming stated that rerouting measures have resulted in reduced capacity on Middle East routes due to safety considerations.
The firm noted that complex transshipment arrangements increased operational challenges and terminal congestion risks while pushing up insurance premiums and bunker costs.
Yang Ming cited an Alphaliner report which revised its global shipping supply growth forecast for 2026 upward to 3.8 per cent while demand growth is projected to remain at 2.5 per cent.
The group indicated that the supply-demand gap is projected to narrow as more stringent standards lead to the gradual retirement of older tonnage. These measures are likely to accelerate the scrapping of aging vessels.