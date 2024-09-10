South Korea's HMM unveils US$18 billion portfolio expansion

Under its sustainable growth plan, HMM will invest a total of KRW23.5 trillion (US$18 billion) by 2030. The company's container business will receive an investment of KRW12.7 trillion (US$9.5 billion), the bulk business will receive KRW5.6 trillion (US$4.2 billion), and the integrated logistics business will receive KRW4.2 trillion (US$3.1 billion), while another KRW1 trillion (US$750 million) will be allocated for competitiveness enhancement initiatives such as retrofitting of ship engines to enable operation on green fuels.

HMM intends to invest KRW11 trillion (US$8.2 billion) to secure an operational fleet of 1.55 million TEU (distributed among 130 vessels) to prepare for the reorganisation of global shipping alliances and strengthen the core business's competitiveness. Considering the increasing fleet size, HMM will also invest KRW1.7 trillion (US$1.3 billion) in container boxes to enhance operational efficiency.