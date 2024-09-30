South Korean yard cancels French owner's boxship construction contract

On May 19, 2023, the two parties signed a contract for the construction of the containerships, each with a capacity of about 1,300 TEUs and fitted with methanol-fuelled engines and sails. The contract has a value of approximately US$311 million.

The vessels were originally scheduled to be delivered between late 2025 and mid-2026. These were slated for operation under long-term charter with various French cargo companies.