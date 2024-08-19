South Korea reports increase in container shipping costs to US, Europe for third consecutive month

Data provided by the Korea Customs Service revealed a 28.1 per cent month-on-month increase in the average shipping cost of a 40-foot container from South Korea to the US East Coast. An increase of 39.2 per cent was incurred during the same period along the South Korea to Europe route.

The average cost of shipping the same size of container between South Korea and the US West Coast also climbed for the fourth consecutive month, with a month-on-month increase of 20 per cent being reported.