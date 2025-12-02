South African authorities flag eight shipping lines for alleged price-fixing

The Competition Commission of South Africa has referred a complaint against eight major cargo shipping companies to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution. The regulator alleges the firms engaged in price-fixing practices spanning a decade.

The companies named in the referral are Maersk South Africa, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM Shipping Agencies South Africa, Pacific International Lines South Africa (PIL), Mitsui OSK Lines South Africa (MOL), Evergreen Agency South Africa, COSCO Shipping Lines South Africa, and K Line Shipping South Africa.