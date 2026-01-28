Snow and severe weather snarls European shipping, Maersk says

Container shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday that heavy storms and snowfall were disrupting cargo flows across south-west and western Europe, and also affecting deliveries to and from the northern parts of the continent.
Portugal and Spain were among countries affected by severe weather warnings on Wednesday, while Italy on Monday declared a state of emergency for its southern regions battered by a violent storm last week that pushed water inland.
Maersk said terminals in the western Mediterranean have ceased operations, with no timeline for resumption currently available.
"The severe conditions are causing significant industry-wide disruptions with vessels sheltering and terminals having to stop operations or working with reduced productivity," Maersk wrote in an advisory sent to customers.
Maersk did not name the affected terminals, and a company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"This situation is affecting the entire industry, and due to the severity and uncertainty of the conditions, we expect delays and closures to continue to impact vessels and terminals across the board," it said in the advisory.
Rival shipping group CMA CGM last week said one of its ships had lost 58 containers at sea after facing unexpectedly strong weather conditions off Malta, and that some additional containers were damaged on the vessel deck.
