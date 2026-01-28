Snow and severe weather snarls European shipping, Maersk says

Container shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday that heavy storms and snowfall were disrupting cargo flows across south-west and western Europe, and also affecting deliveries to and from the northern parts of the continent.

Portugal and Spain were among countries affected by severe weather warnings on Wednesday, while Italy on Monday declared a state of emergency for its southern regions battered by a violent storm last week that pushed water inland.

Maersk said terminals in the western Mediterranean have ceased operations, with no timeline for resumption currently available.

"The severe conditions are causing significant industry-wide disruptions with vessels sheltering and terminals having to stop operations or working with reduced productivity," Maersk wrote in an advisory sent to customers.