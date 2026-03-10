SITC reports 19 per cent profit rise on strong Asian demand

SITC International Holdings reported a 19 per cent increase in profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, which reached $1.23 billion. Revenue for the shipping business climbed 11.6 per cent to approximately $3.41 billion compared to $3.06 billion in the prior year.

The company stated that the container shipping market maintained growth as demand in Asia remained robust. This performance was bolstered by the ongoing Red Sea crisis and port congestion, SITC noted.

Container shipping volume rose by 7.8 per cent to 3,847,539 TEU. Average freight rates increased by 4.5 per cent to $753.3 per TEU during the period.