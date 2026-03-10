SITC reports 19 per cent profit rise on strong Asian demand

SITC International Holdings reported a 19 per cent increase in profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, which reached $1.23 billion. Revenue for the shipping business climbed 11.6 per cent to approximately $3.41 billion compared to $3.06 billion in the prior year.
The company stated that the container shipping market maintained growth as demand in Asia remained robust. This performance was bolstered by the ongoing Red Sea crisis and port congestion, SITC noted.
Container shipping volume rose by 7.8 per cent to 3,847,539 TEU. Average freight rates increased by 4.5 per cent to $753.3 per TEU during the period.
Gross profit reached $1.31 billion, which translated to an improved margin of 38.4 per cent. Administrative expenses grew by 6.7 per cent to $153.6 million, primarily due to an increase in staff bonus costs.
The board of directors declared a final dividend of HK$1 ($0.13) per share for the financial year. This follows an interim dividend of HK$1.30 and a special payment of HK$0.70 per share, the company confirmed.
As of December 31, 2025, the group operated a fleet of 119 vessels with a total capacity of 184,961 TEU. The fleet comprised 99 self-owned and 20 chartered vessels with an average age of 9.4 years.
Capital expenditure for the year totalled $133.1 million. This spending was mainly attributed to the purchase of container vessels for $60 million and containers for $46 million, the business reported.
SITC Shipowning Group entered multiple agreements with Huanghai Shipbuilding for the construction of additional vessels. During the year, two new container vessels were delivered to the fleet.
Looking toward 2026, SITC stated it is focused on tapping into market potential through "refined management". While the company expects global trade to grow steadily, it noted that uncertainties regarding regional competition will persist.
SITC also intends to continue purchasing container vessels and investing in logistics projects as appropriate. The company expects to meet these funding requirements through internal financial resources and bank borrowings.