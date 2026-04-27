SITC boxship changes hands in $12.2m internal sale to meet China-Taiwan regulations

SITC Shipowning, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SITC International Holdings, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with SITC Container Shipping on April 27. This transaction involved the disposal of SITC Subic Shipping for a consideration of $12.16 million.

The firm owns the SITC Subic, a container ship built in 2019 that operates on international trade routes. Upon completion of the sale, SITC Shipowning immediately leased the vessel back through a bareboat charter agreement for a term of 15 years.

SITC International Holdings stated that the daily charter fee for the vessel is $2,221.54. This total charter fee matches the disposal price and was paid as a single lump sum in cash on the date of the agreement.