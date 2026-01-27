SITC anticipates $1.2b profit for FY2025

Container ship operator SITC International Holdings has issued a positive profit alert for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. The board of the company informed shareholders and potential investors that it anticipates a substantial increase in its annual earnings, based on information currently available to the management.

The unaudited profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025, is expected to be between approximately $1.2 billion and $1.23 billion. The company said this range represents an increase of between approximately 16 per cent and 18.9 per cent as compared with the profit recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Regarding operational performance, SITC stated that container shipping volume for the year ended December 31, 2025, reached approximately 3.85 million TEU. This figure indicates an increase of approximately 7.8 per cent from the previous year, the company noted.