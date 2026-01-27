SITC anticipates $1.2b profit for FY2025

Container ship operator SITC International Holdings has issued a positive profit alert for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. The board of the company informed shareholders and potential investors that it anticipates a substantial increase in its annual earnings, based on information currently available to the management.
The unaudited profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025, is expected to be between approximately $1.2 billion and $1.23 billion. The company said this range represents an increase of between approximately 16 per cent and 18.9 per cent as compared with the profit recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Regarding operational performance, SITC stated that container shipping volume for the year ended December 31, 2025, reached approximately 3.85 million TEU. This figure indicates an increase of approximately 7.8 per cent from the previous year, the company noted.
Additionally, the average freight rate, excluding slot exchange rates, was approximately $753 per TEU, which SITC stated was an increase of approximately 4.4 per cent from the prior year.
The company attributed the rise in profit to the stable expansion of the Asian market, which drove the increase in shipping volume. It also stated that the improvement in freight rates was due to its strategic positioning.
SITC clarified that these figures are based on a preliminary review of unaudited financial information, and that final results are expected to be published in March 2026.