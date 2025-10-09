September sees drop in US container imports amid tariff effects

United States imports of containerised goods in September fell 8.4 per cent from the year earlier, including a 22.9 per cent drop in goods from China, amid ongoing trade ructions from US tariff policies, data released on Thursday showed.

US seaports handled 2.31 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of container cargo last month, the third-highest September volume on record despite being a decline from last year, supply chain technology and data provider Descartes said.