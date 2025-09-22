Sea Legend launches first direct China-Europe sea route via Arctic

Chinese-controlled container line Sea Legend will launch the first direct China-Europe route via the Arctic this week, the Global Times reported on Monday, in a move set to almost halve express shipping times between the two locations.
Sea Legend will send its first ship via the North Sea Route (NSR) on September 24, the state-run newspaper reported, citing a statement from the Ningbo Zhoushan Port. The journey is expected to take about 18 days, it said.
Over the past four decades, the Arctic has seen a dramatic reduction in sea ice, creating seasonal windows for commercial shipping.
Container ship Istanbul Bridge will leave Ningbo Zhoushan on Wednesday and is expected to arrive in Felixstowe, Britain's largest container port, on October 10, the Global Times said.
The shorter journey is expected to reduce “carbon emissions” by about 50 per cent, it added, citing the port.
Ningbo Zhoushan Port did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The previous fastest route for China-Europe express shipping was 26 days from Ningbo Zhoushan to Wilhelmshaven in Germany, the paper said, citing the port. The route began operations last year.
(Reporting by Farah Master and Jessie Pang in Hong Kong; Editing by Kate Mayberry)