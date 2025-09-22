Sea Legend launches first direct China-Europe sea route via Arctic

Chinese-controlled container line Sea Legend will launch the first direct China-Europe route via the Arctic this week, the Global Times reported on Monday, in a move set to almost halve express shipping times between the two locations.

Sea Legend will send its first ship via the North Sea Route (NSR) on September 24, the state-run newspaper reported, citing a statement from the Ningbo Zhoushan Port. The journey is expected to take about 18 days, it said.