Samudera Shipping's 2025 profit rises as container volumes increase

Samudera Shipping reported an 8.3 per cent increase in annual profit attributable to owners to $76.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Total revenue for the period climbed 13.8 per cent to $605.7 million from $532 million in the previous year.
The company attributed the growth to higher revenue contributions across all business segments, particularly in container shipping. It handled 2,062,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) during the year, which represented a 7.9 per cent increase from 1,911,000 TEU in 2024.
Revenue from the container segment rose 13.6 per cent to $556.2 million following the introduction of new services in the Far East, the Indian subcontinent and the Philippines. Samudera stated that this performance also factored in higher average freight rates and selective chartering-out arrangements.
The bulk and tanker division recorded an 18.4 per cent rise in revenue to $30.9 million, which the company said was primarily due to higher employment days of vessels. Logistics revenue also improved 13.5 per cent to $18.5 million, driven by increased third-party and fourth-party activities in Indonesia.
Finance expenses increased 21.2 per cent to $18.1 million due to additional borrowings for vessel acquisitions and higher interest on lease liabilities. The group acquired property, plant and equipment worth $60.8 million during the year, including a container vessel added to its fleet in September 2025.
Cash and bank balances stood at $350.2 million at the end of December 31, 2025, compared with $374.5 million a year earlier. The company used these funds for vessel acquisitions and an investment in convertible notes worth $5.6 million.
The board of directors proposed a special one-tier tax exempt cash dividend of SG$0.044 ($0.0326) per share and a final dividend of SG$0.0215. These payments remain subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting scheduled for April 2026.
Regarding the market outlook, Samudera stated it expects uncertainties in the container shipping market to persist into 2026. It added that freight rates have moderated and are expected to remain volatile due to potential US trade tariffs and geopolitical tensions.
Vessel charter rates are also expected to remain firm because of limited newbuild additions in 2026. The company plans to evaluate growth opportunities across Asia and international markets through disciplined capital allocation.