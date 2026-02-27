Samudera Shipping's 2025 profit rises as container volumes increase

Samudera Shipping reported an 8.3 per cent increase in annual profit attributable to owners to $76.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Total revenue for the period climbed 13.8 per cent to $605.7 million from $532 million in the previous year.

The company attributed the growth to higher revenue contributions across all business segments, particularly in container shipping. It handled 2,062,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) during the year, which represented a 7.9 per cent increase from 1,911,000 TEU in 2024.

Revenue from the container segment rose 13.6 per cent to $556.2 million following the introduction of new services in the Far East, the Indian subcontinent and the Philippines. Samudera stated that this performance also factored in higher average freight rates and selective chartering-out arrangements.