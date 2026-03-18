Samudera Shipping unit acquires two containerships for Japan operations

Indonesia's Samudera Shipping Line has completed the acquisition of two container vessels through its Japanese subsidiary, Blue Ocean Shipping.
The vessels, named Sagami and Hyogo, were delivered on March 17, after the subsidiary entered into sale and purchase agreements with Imoto Lines.
The Sagami is a 404 TEU capacity container ship that was built in November 2013 at the Koike Shipbuilding yard in Japan. It measures approximately 111 metres in length and has a breadth of 18 metres.
The second vessel, Hyogo, was built in December 2005 and has a carrying capacity of 249 TEU. This ship has an overall length of roughly 94.5 metres and a width of 14 metres.
These acquisitions form the initial fleet for the Japanese business, which Samudera Shipping Line established in late 2025. The company previously announced the formation of Blue Ocean Shipping on December 16, 2025, specifically for the purpose of acquiring these two ships.
The board of directors stated that the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share or net tangible assets for the financial year ending December 31, 2026.