Samudera Shipping unit acquires two containerships for Japan operations

Indonesia's Samudera Shipping Line has completed the acquisition of two container vessels through its Japanese subsidiary, Blue Ocean Shipping.

The vessels, named Sagami and Hyogo, were delivered on March 17, after the subsidiary entered into sale and purchase agreements with Imoto Lines.

The Sagami is a 404 TEU capacity container ship that was built in November 2013 at the Koike Shipbuilding yard in Japan. It measures approximately 111 metres in length and has a breadth of 18 metres.