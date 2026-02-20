Fesco launches new Russia-Cambodia liner service

Upon arrival at VMTP, cargoes from Cambodia can be sent to consignees in the Far East and through intermodal transportation for delivery to Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan and other cities in Russia and CIS countries using container trains.

Fesco said the service works in both directions, which will make it possible to organise export shipments of Russian goods to Cambodia along the same logistics chain.

The estimated transit time between Phnom Penh and Vladivostok is 12 days on average. The full period of intermodal delivery of the first batch of goods from Cambodia to the final recipient in Moscow is 32 days.