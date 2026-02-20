Fesco launches new Russia-Cambodia liner service

Russian shipping company the Fesco Transportation Group recently launched a new container liner service between Russia and Cambodia.
The service will entail sending containers from the river port of Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, where Fesco has established a regional hub for transshipment of goods from Southeast Asia.
Once in Ho Chi Minh City, containers will be consolidated and reloaded onto the vessels of the regular Fesco direct Vietnam line, which will then deliver them to the Fesco-operated Commercial Port of Vladivostok (VMTP).
Upon arrival at VMTP, cargoes from Cambodia can be sent to consignees in the Far East and through intermodal transportation for delivery to Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan and other cities in Russia and CIS countries using container trains.
Fesco said the service works in both directions, which will make it possible to organise export shipments of Russian goods to Cambodia along the same logistics chain.
The estimated transit time between Phnom Penh and Vladivostok is 12 days on average. The full period of intermodal delivery of the first batch of goods from Cambodia to the final recipient in Moscow is 32 days.