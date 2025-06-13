Russian shipping company Fesco to expand operations in China through newly opened Dalian office
Russian shipping company the Fesco Transportation Group, an enterprise under the management of Russian state-owned energy company Rosatom, has opened a new office in Dalian in China to develop container transportation through one of the largest ports in the country's northeast.
Fesco said the move would also help expand its logistics presence in Liaoning province.
The company said its new office will focus on ensuring the operation of a regular China direct line marine service that would connect the Chinese ports of Dalian, Rizhao, Lianyungang and Xingang with the Fesco-operated Port of Vladivostok.
Fesco said the Dalian office will also participate in the development of direct rail links between Liaoning province and Russia as well as work towards developing relations with large industrial enterprises within Dalian and Liaoning province.
"Due to the growth of container traffic through the Port of Dalian, Fesco has the need to strengthen its presence in this important economic centre of northeast China and respond even more quickly to external challenges, communicate more closely with our partners in the region and build relationships with new ones," said German Maslov, Vice President of Fesco Liner and Logistics.
"For these purposes, it was decided to open a new office, which will allow our customers to take advantage of Fesco's comprehensive logistics services and significantly improve the quality and speed of service."