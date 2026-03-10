Rio Tinto ships first lithium from Argentina's Rincon project

Rio Tinto announced its first commercial shipment of lithium carbonate produced at its Rincon project in Argentina's Salta province, marking the formal start of exports from this northern mine.

The shipment of 200 tonnes in 10 containers left the Port of Buenos Aires bound for Shanghai, China, where it will be received in a warehouse for subsequent distribution in Asian markets, the company said in a statement late Monday.

Rincon project is expected to add an annual production capacity of 53,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate, starting in 2028 with 25,000 tonnes.