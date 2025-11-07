Regional Container Lines Q3 profit up, orders two 14,000TEU newbuilds

Thailand-based Regional Container Lines (RCL) has reported a net profit of THB2.3 billion ($62.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 14.8 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter. The company attributed the growth to a 3.6 per cent rise in freight income and effective cost management.
The profit increase was achieved despite a 1.4 per cent decrease in total liftings, as the average freight rate rose to $440 per TEU in the third quarter, up from $406 per TEU in the second quarter.
For the first nine months of 2025, RCL reported a total net profit of THB6.4 billion, an 8.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, driven by an 11.3 per cent rise in total liftings.
RCL noted that the shipping industry continues to face pressure from vessel oversupply and geopolitical tensions. In response, the company said it is focusing on enhancing its fleet with “modern, environmentally friendly” vessels, and recently tested a biofuel blend on its vessel Piya Bhum.
The board of directors also approved a subsidiary to proceed with the acquisition of two newbuild 14,000 TEU vessels from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The company stated that the ships will be equipped with "advanced technology" for fuel efficiency.
Additionally, the board declared an interim dividend of THB0.50 per share, payable on December 4, 2025.