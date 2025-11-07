Regional Container Lines Q3 profit up, orders two 14,000TEU newbuilds

Thailand-based Regional Container Lines (RCL) has reported a net profit of THB2.3 billion ($62.7 million) for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 14.8 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter. The company attributed the growth to a 3.6 per cent rise in freight income and effective cost management.

The profit increase was achieved despite a 1.4 per cent decrease in total liftings, as the average freight rate rose to $440 per TEU in the third quarter, up from $406 per TEU in the second quarter.