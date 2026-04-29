Pacific International Lines posts over $1b net profit in FY2025

Financial performance highlights

PIL said its FY2025 results reflects the group’s operational agility, disciplined financial management, and ability to deliver long-term value.

The group recorded revenue of US$4.27 billion, a marginal year-on-year moderation of less than one per cent from 2024. This was primarily due to softening freight rates, offset by healthy volume growth. Notably, volume expansion across the group helped cushion revenue pressures during the year.

The group gross operating profit amounted to US$1.5 billion in FY2025, with the gross operating profit margin moderating to 35 per cent from 39 per cent in the prior year, primarily due to lower rates and increased container handling costs.