Pacific International Lines launches new Asia-South Africa service

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has launched a new weekly service providing a direct and extensive connection between Central and South China, Taiwan, Singapore and South Africa.

PIL said the new service was introduced in response to growing trade demand between Asia and South Africa, driven by rising consumer markets, expanding industrial activity, and increasing flows of agricultural, temperature‑sensitive and manufactured goods.

By offering enhanced connectivity and competitive transit times, the service will enable customers to move cargo more efficiently between key production hubs in Asia and high‑growth consumption and export markets in South Africa.