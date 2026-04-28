Pacific International Lines launches new Asia-South Africa service

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has launched a new weekly service providing a direct and extensive connection between Central and South China, Taiwan, Singapore and South Africa.
PIL said the new service was introduced in response to growing trade demand between Asia and South Africa, driven by rising consumer markets, expanding industrial activity, and increasing flows of agricultural, temperature‑sensitive and manufactured goods.
By offering enhanced connectivity and competitive transit times, the service will enable customers to move cargo more efficiently between key production hubs in Asia and high‑growth consumption and export markets in South Africa.
The first sailing of the new service will depart from Shanghai on May 28, 2026. The rotation will consist of the following stops: Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Shekou – Singapore – Durban – Cape Town – Singapore – Shanghai.
William Ho, PIL General Manager Long‑haul Services, said the launch of the new service will complement the company's existing services to add capacity and better support burgeoning Asia–South Africa trade demand.
"With our modern vessels deployed across these services, we provide our customers with reliable, competitive and comprehensive solutions across their supply chains," said Mr Ho.