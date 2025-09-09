Pacific International Lines launches Korea-China-Indonesia service

The KCI service will commence from Busan on October 13, 2025, providing comprehensive coverage across South Korea, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

"The new KCI service is strategically designed to support our customers in meeting growing demand in Asia for all cargoes," said Rita Wong, General Manager Intra-Asia Services at PIL. "By improving transit times and increasing our competitive solutions within Southeast Asia as well as to the rest of our global network, we are committed to strengthening our connections with Asia’s numerous ports, delivering enhanced services and value to our customers."

The ports of call for the KCI service are: Busan – Incheon – Shanghai – Ningbo – Jakarta – Semarang – Ho Chi Minh City – Busan