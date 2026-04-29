OOIL commits $2.22b to Chinese yards for twelve-ship order

Twelve subsidiaries of Orient Overseas International (OOIL) have entered shipbuilding contracts for the construction of twelve container vessels at a total cost of $2.22 billion.

Signed on April 29, the agreement involves China Shipbuilding Trading and Hudong-Zhonghua, which are both units of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

OOIL, which is a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Holdings, will pay $185 million per vessel, equivalent to HK$17.32 billion ($2.22 billion). These payments will be made in five cash instalments based on construction progress as reported by the parent company.

The ships are scheduled to be delivered between the third quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2030. COSCO intends to obtain external debt financing for no more than 60 per cent of the contract price for each ship.