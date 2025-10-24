OOCL Q3 revenue drops 25.9 per cent despite slight increase in liftings

Hong Kong-based Orient Overseas International (OOIL) has announced the unaudited operational update for its container line, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Liner revenue for the quarter decreased by 25.9 per cent to $2.26 billion compared to the same period in 2024. Total liftings for the quarter saw a marginal increase of 0.7 per cent, while loadable capacity grew by 4.2 per cent. This resulted in the overall load factor being 2.8 per cent lower than in the third quarter of 2024.