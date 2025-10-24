OOCL Q3 revenue drops 25.9 per cent despite slight increase in liftings

Hong Kong-based Orient Overseas International (OOIL) has announced the unaudited operational update for its container line, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Liner revenue for the quarter decreased by 25.9 per cent to $2.26 billion compared to the same period in 2024. Total liftings for the quarter saw a marginal increase of 0.7 per cent, while loadable capacity grew by 4.2 per cent. This resulted in the overall load factor being 2.8 per cent lower than in the third quarter of 2024.
The overall average liner revenue per TEU saw a significant decrease of 26.5 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.
By trade lane, Trans-Pacific revenue fell 33.2 per cent, and Asia/Europe revenue dropped 38.3 per cent. Trans-Atlantic revenue, however, increased by 25.4 per cent, supported by a 22.8 per cent rise in liftings on that route. Intra-Asia/Australasia revenue decreased by 12.9 per cent.
For the first nine months of 2025, liner revenue decreased by 8.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, totalling $6.70 billion. Total liftings for the nine-month period increased by 4.7 per cent, while loadable capacity rose by 6.7 per cent.
The overall load factor was 1.5 per cent lower, and the average revenue per TEU decreased by 12.4 per cent compared to the first nine months of 2024.