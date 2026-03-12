OOCL parent's profit falls to $1.5b in 2025 on trade tensions and tariffs

Orient Overseas International (OOIL), parent company of OOCL, reported a profit for the year of $1.515 billion for the period ended December 31, 2025. This result represents a decrease from the $2.579 billion profit achieved during the previous year.

Annual revenue reached $9.722 billion, which was lower than the $10.702 billion recorded in 2024. The group stated that the global economy moved unpredictably amid shifting and uncertain policy environments.

It noted that tariff measures and trade tensions weighed heavily on the container shipping industry, particularly affecting the Trans-Pacific trade. These factors drove fluctuations in cargo volumes and freight rates throughout the year.