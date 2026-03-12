OOCL parent's profit falls to $1.5b in 2025 on trade tensions and tariffs

Orient Overseas International (OOIL), parent company of OOCL, reported a profit for the year of $1.515 billion for the period ended December 31, 2025. This result represents a decrease from the $2.579 billion profit achieved during the previous year.
Annual revenue reached $9.722 billion, which was lower than the $10.702 billion recorded in 2024. The group stated that the global economy moved unpredictably amid shifting and uncertain policy environments.
It noted that tariff measures and trade tensions weighed heavily on the container shipping industry, particularly affecting the Trans-Pacific trade. These factors drove fluctuations in cargo volumes and freight rates throughout the year.
During 2025, the company took delivery of nine 16,828 TEU container vessels to complete that specific series. Management confirmed that more ships will join the fleet in 2026, including 24,000 TEU class dual fuel vessels.
The group stated it is, "firmly committed to implementing proactive, flexible, and forward‑looking management strategies to address uncertainties".
OOIL mentioned that cooperation with COSCO Shipping continues to deepen through a dual-brand strategy.
Looking ahead, the International Monetary Fund forecasts global economic growth will remain unchanged at 3.3 per cent in 2026.
The group stated that structural overcapacity and the resumption of Red Sea transits are expected to exert pressure on freight rates.
As of December 31, 2025, the group held cash and bank balances totaling $6.243 billion. Total indebtedness stood at $1.279 billion, which primarily consists of lease liabilities denominated in US dollars.