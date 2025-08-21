OOCL parent's H1 profit rises on higher revenue and volumes
Orient Overseas International has reported a solid increase in both revenue and profit for the first half of 2025, driven by a rise in container liftings and liner revenues in what it describes as the "best post-pandemic period" for these metrics.
The Hong Kong-based shipping and logistics group achieved the improved results despite a challenging market influenced by geopolitical uncertainties and shifting trade tariff policies.
For the six months ending June 30, the group posted revenues of $4.88 billion, a five per cent increase from the $4.65 billion recorded in the first half of 2024. This top-line growth helped lift profit attributable to equity holders by 14.5 per cent to $954.2 million, up from $833.3 million in the corresponding period last year.
The company's outgoings also rose, with operating costs increasing to $3.91 billion from $3.73 billion. The improved profitability was supported by a seven per cent increase in total liftings and a four per cent rise in total liner revenues. The company also benefited from an eight per cent decrease in its average bunker price compared to the first half of 2024.
In its review of operations, the company noted that geopolitical uncertainties and, "frequent shifts in tariff policies have disrupted long-term planning." It highlighted that while the Trans-Pacific trade saw freight rates decline, liftings in other trades, "have held up relatively well."
Looking ahead, the company stated that the shipping industry remains "highly dynamic," citing ongoing policy uncertainties, developments in the Red Sea, and the continued delivery of new vessels as factors that could have a profound impact on the market. The board declared an interim dividend of $0.72 per ordinary share.