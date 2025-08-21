OOCL parent's H1 profit rises on higher revenue and volumes

For the six months ending June 30, the group posted revenues of $4.88 billion, a five per cent increase from the $4.65 billion recorded in the first half of 2024. This top-line growth helped lift profit attributable to equity holders by 14.5 per cent to $954.2 million, up from $833.3 million in the corresponding period last year.

The company's outgoings also rose, with operating costs increasing to $3.91 billion from $3.73 billion. The improved profitability was supported by a seven per cent increase in total liftings and a four per cent rise in total liner revenues. The company also benefited from an eight per cent decrease in its average bunker price compared to the first half of 2024.