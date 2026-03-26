"Not sustainable": Hapag-Lloyd reports weekly costs of up to $50m from Middle East conflict

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is incurring additional costs of $40 million to $50 million per week due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a burden described as "not sustainable for a long time" by Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen on Thursday.

Speaking at an online press conference, Habben Jansen said the company was grappling with "a big challenge" as six of its vessels, with 150 crew members, remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.

He confirmed that the crews are being supplied with food and water and efforts are underway to secure the ships' release.