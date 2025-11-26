No timeline set for Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd Red Sea passage resumption

Danish shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday it had no specific timeline for when it would resume sailings through the Red Sea for its Gemini network with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd.
"Gemini’s ambition has always been to return to a Suez-based East-West network once security conditions in the region permit," Maersk said in a statement.
"However, as the safety of crew, vessels and cargo remains our top priority, we currently have no specific timing to change the Gemini East-West network to sailing through the Red Sea," it said.
The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement on Tuesday that Maersk container ships will resume transit via the canal on a partial basis from the beginning of December prior to a full return but a Maersk spokesperson clarified the company had not set a date.
Maersk began diverting vessels away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea towards the southern tip of Africa in January 2024 after an attack on one of its ships by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists, who attacked ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
