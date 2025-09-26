New container vessel delivered to Lepta Shipping

Japan's Lepta Shipping has took delivery of a new container vessel from China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group on Monday, September 22.
KMTC Dammam was built by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding subsidiary New Yangzi Shipbuilding and is the first 8,000TEU containership to be acquired by Lepta Shipping.
Classed by NK, KMTC Dammam has an LOA of 272 metres, a beam of 42.8 metres, a draught of 15 metres, and a design speed of 21.5 knots.
The cargo hold and the main deck can accommodate up to 20 layers of stacked containers with a total capacity of 8,264 TEUs. The ship can also carry up to 800 refrigerated containers.
The hull lines are customised and optimised according to the owner’s operating routes. High-efficiency rudders, propellers, and energy-saving devices in front of the propellers are also installed.
To reduce emissions, the ship features a selective catalytic reduction system and a desulphurisation system.
KMTC Dammam will be operated on global routes.